Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Wabtec (WAB) Stake; As Bristol (BMY) Market Value Declined, Webster Bank Lifted by $343,852 Its Position

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 77,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 222,944 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, up from 144,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.29. About 735,207 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES

Webster Bank increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 79,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 71,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 6.46M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. 8,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 473 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 101,313 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability invested in 136 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 5,606 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,885 shares. Stifel accumulated 0.01% or 36,687 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5,491 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 12,589 shares. Live Your Vision Lc reported 2 shares. Triangle Wealth Management accumulated 3,068 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 67 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 23,036 shares. Kwmg Ltd Co invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Barnett invested in 0.83% or 19,745 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 11,802 shares to 464,565 shares, valued at $19.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 14,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,823 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 2,200 shares to 26,909 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (BSV) by 115,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,525 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK).