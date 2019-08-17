Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Increased Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Position; Prince Street Capital Management Lowered Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $2.56 Million as Shares Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 59,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 577,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, up from 517,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 5.03M shares traded or 84.22% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.11M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 1.28M shares. 4.68M were accumulated by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability owns 550 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 93,438 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.15% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 62,300 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 816,397 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Management Group has 0.09% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Blackrock reported 0.03% stake. Van Eck Associates holds 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) or 65,012 shares. Regions Financial reported 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Rothschild & Com Asset Management Us holds 0.02% or 100,453 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Presima Inc owns 2.09 million shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 68,101 shares to 142,279 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,568 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G).