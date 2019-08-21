Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Boosted Bank Of America (BAC) Position; As Progressive Oh (PGR) Market Value Rose, Lazard Asset Management Boosted Holding by $1.30 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Oh (PGR) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 18,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 106,767 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 88,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Oh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 560,557 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 38,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 294,802 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, up from 256,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 21.85M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – BAML names new head of EMEA business; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 152,751 shares to 5.64M shares, valued at $193.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Virtu Financial Limited Co has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lpl Financial Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 71,785 shares. Contravisory Investment has invested 2.77% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Columbus Circle has 0.47% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Manhattan Communication invested in 0% or 194 shares. Fil Limited has 119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Advsrs has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kopp Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 3,201 shares. 883,857 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Moreover, South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability holds 26,752 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 51,223 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 1832 Asset Lp invested 0.85% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of Americaâ€™s top tech exec Cathy Bessant on Square: â€˜We may have missed somethingâ€™ – San Francisco Business Times” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Warren Buffett Is Now Betting $29 Billion on This Bank Stock — Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Inv Management reported 206,784 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd accumulated 346,108 shares. The Arkansas-based Meridian Management Communications has invested 1.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 4.23 million shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,888 shares. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 1.20 million shares. Secor Limited Partnership reported 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fulton Bank Na invested in 143,697 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has invested 8.93% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lafayette Investments holds 0.68% or 66,651 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.18% or 50,700 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 43,256 shares. Metropolitan Life Com reported 33,119 shares stake. Pointstate Capital LP stated it has 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 581 shares or 0% of all its holdings.