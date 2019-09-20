Holder Calamos Advisors Has Increased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding; Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose While Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed Stake by $15.83 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 2,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 51,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 48,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $120.68. About 4.30M shares traded or 248.71% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 92.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 416,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 448,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 16.86M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 30.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ) by 242,600 shares to 376,900 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 67,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,500 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 121,203 shares. Cwm Ltd Com has 2,329 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Osterweis Cap Mngmt Inc owns 307,202 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 22,025 shares. Argent Tru accumulated 19,178 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 0.2% or 34,872 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp stated it has 1.42 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.09M shares. 10,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company owns 3.24M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability owns 0.49% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 11.38 million shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.16% or 16,595 shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank And Trust accumulated 903 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 3,127 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.07% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Private Tru Com Na holds 7,950 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 214,453 shares stake. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 24,485 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 59,166 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Choate Advsrs owns 10,202 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Oakworth Cap stated it has 1,445 shares. 15,872 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Communication Limited. Legacy Private owns 8,235 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Zacks Management owns 52,215 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 20,527 shares to 93,406 shares, valued at $12.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,835 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

