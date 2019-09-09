Holder Cabot Wealth Management Upped Idex (IEX) Stake; As American Eagle Outfitters Com (AEO) Valuation Declined, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lowered by $1.94 Million Its Stake

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 25,419 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.98. About 270,162 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com (AEO) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 88,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.21M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.19% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 5.35 million shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 3,546 shares to 32,562 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,436 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 0.41% or 119,424 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 2,752 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.01% or 243,534 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 189,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,038 shares. Northern has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 141 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 5,715 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% or 7,290 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 0.02% or 17,742 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.05% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fmr Ltd Llc reported 1.83 million shares stake.

More recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” on January 07, 2019. Also Businessinsider.com published the news titled: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” on February 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Rock-Solid Retailers Don’t Share Macy’s Pain – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 New Ways Macy’s Is Trying to Turn Itself Around – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch’s Growth Flatlines as Its Margins Crumble – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Limited Com Usd0.001 by 74,035 shares to 221,722 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).