Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Increased Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Position; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Decreased Position by $386,280

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 90.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 4,835 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, up from 2,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 916,277 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 1,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 14,970 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 16,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.19. About 923,366 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks for Investors to Buy Heading into October – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuit: Multi-Year Double-Digit Compounder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit +3.1% as analysts boost targets after beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Intuit Stock Dropped 6% – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit’s Small Business Ecosystem Continues to Pace Overall Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,064 shares to 36,813 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,244 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 53,639 are held by Hartford Investment Co. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 12,725 shares. Thomas White Intl Limited invested in 4,310 shares. Moreover, Cap Counsel has 0.09% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Whalerock Point Prns holds 0.15% or 1,000 shares. Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 18,126 are held by Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 60,577 shares. Dsc Advisors Lp holds 0.1% or 2,111 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Regions Finance Corporation reported 102,203 shares stake. 1.53M were reported by Winslow Cap Limited Liability Com.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 571,080 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.1% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 42,287 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 69,708 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Incorporated Adv reported 21,822 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 102,000 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.18% or 12,370 shares. Cleararc reported 2,967 shares. Webster Bankshares N A reported 6,328 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 9,823 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 125,921 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Mgmt owns 5,406 shares. Citizens Northern holds 13,332 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 8,403 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 188 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,645 shares to 2,390 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 6,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).