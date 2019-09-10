Holder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Upped Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Stake; As Stryker (SYK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Redmond Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 12,092 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 14,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $213.47. About 52,414 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 34,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 174,457 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/04/2018 – 87XE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – 88LP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – 94CE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SINGAPORE, NOTIFIED CO THAT SERIES 001 TRUST CERTIFICATES ARE IMMEDIATELY PAYABLE; 25/04/2018 – 93SH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 34YW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 26/03/2018 – 03PS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY ADVICE TO CLIENTS TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer International Gp Incorporated Inc reported 124,817 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 1.10M shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 9,580 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3.90 million shares. 32,720 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth Mngmt. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0.06% or 33,818 shares. State Street reported 13.40M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invests owns 51,294 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Chem Bank holds 21,518 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) accumulated 1,172 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 21,163 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And has 0.2% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 61,477 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation holds 0.23% or 318,528 shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc reported 1,100 shares.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $708.42M for 28.09 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp Com by 5,215 shares to 13,695 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Transportation Inc by 10,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

