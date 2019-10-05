Holder Burns J W & Co Boosted Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding; Schroder Investment Management Group Stake in Ncr Common Stock Usd0.01 (NCR) Has Cut by $635,779 as Share Value Rose

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NCR) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 20,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 13,442 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $418,000, down from 33,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Ncr Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 642,607 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 14/03/2018 – NCR APPOINTS DANIEL CAMPBELL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 22/03/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 1Q and Full Yr Fincl Guidance; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Cont Ops EPS 35c; 13/03/2018 – NCR’s Andrea Ledford Named to Metro Atlanta Chamber Innovation & Entrepreneurship Advisory Board

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $86.88M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $93.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:ECL) by 4,364 shares to 75,040 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 32,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR).

