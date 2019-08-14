Holder Burney Co Upped Stoneridge (SRI) Stake; Primerica (PRI) Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Decreased Its Position by $13.50 Million as Share Price Declined

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 110,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.76 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 149,679 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46

Burney Co increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 10,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 34,537 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, up from 23,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 69,718 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 213,785 shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $178.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 104,696 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 190,451 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na owns 3,872 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 6,491 were reported by Fdx Advsr Inc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 46,452 shares. Westover Advisors Limited Company accumulated 1,818 shares. Shelton Cap holds 382 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 696,366 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 96,288 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited has 103 shares. 29,047 are owned by Prudential.

