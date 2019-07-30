Holder Burney Co Has Boosted Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake; Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Huntsman (HUN) Position by $1.38 Million; Stock Price Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 31.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 62,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 200,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 3.46M shares traded or 38.05% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Burney Co increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 4,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 394,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06 million, up from 389,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.77. About 2.03 million shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 220,632 shares. Invesco holds 1.55M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com invested in 50,660 shares or 0% of the stock. National Pension has 464,469 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Markston International Limited Liability Corp invested in 50,204 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Bessemer Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Amp Capital Investors owns 0.09% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 231,800 shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 30,676 shares. Girard Partners Ltd invested in 3,379 shares. Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.09% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 19,458 shares. Moreover, Dana Advsr has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Victory Capital Inc holds 0.04% or 224,992 shares in its portfolio. 811 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability reported 27,734 shares stake.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,355 shares to 27,719 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,569 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swift Run Ltd Liability holds 494,953 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.03% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Gp One Trading LP reported 9,700 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 176,344 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 30,986 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 15,765 shares. Agf Investments, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,735 shares. 170 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 215,607 are held by Glenmede Tru Communication Na. Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 35,925 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Bessemer Group accumulated 5,814 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,638 shares to 25,814 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Holdings Inc by 37,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

