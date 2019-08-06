Holder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Upped Oracle (ORCL) Position; Popular (BPOP) Stock Rose While Oppenheimer & Close Trimmed Its Position by $873,600

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 424,670 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 15.66 million shares traded or 9.05% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,128 are held by Cambridge Advsr Inc. Moors & Cabot accumulated 30,416 shares or 0.11% of the stock. At Retail Bank reported 18,144 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management owns 6,376 shares. 34,083 are owned by Iberiabank Corp. 1.85M were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bank. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank accumulated 0.08% or 10,535 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 85,870 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 22.86 million shares. Everence Capital Mngmt owns 62,638 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. M&R Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 1,522 shares. Kistler has 7,210 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 0.59% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 1.03M shares.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.