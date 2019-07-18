Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Shareholder Evergreen Capital Management Has Boosted Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 184,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 699,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 514,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 1.07 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 163.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 8,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 6.66M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 102,407 shares to 430,778 shares, valued at $43.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 88,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,019 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Global Income Fd (Prn) (GIM).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.