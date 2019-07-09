Holder Buckingham Asset Management Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Position; Sterling Investment Management Holds Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA)

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 16,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,405 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, up from 104,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.97 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Still ‘committed’ To Cash Offer For Sky, After Comcast Makes Bid — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Jobs Report Ahead, Focus Turns To Economic Data, Auto Sales, Tesla Output – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CNBC’s ‘Trading Nation’ Weighs In On Apple’s Recent Run – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 32,892 shares. Sq Advisors Ltd Llc has 9.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Churchill Corporation has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonehearth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,144 shares. Indiana-based Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gibson Lc stated it has 2,378 shares. Flow Traders Us invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Pennsylvania-based Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfe Inv Counsel holds 4.06% or 47,425 shares. Avenir holds 90,170 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 2.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.10M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 119,394 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.97M shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,792 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 16,679 shares to 49,987 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,371 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 34,060 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 15,936 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Harris Associate LP reported 23.96 million shares. Hartford Invest Management accumulated 592,219 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation has 1.34% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 10.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Smead Capital stated it has 1.63M shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 92,811 shares. 54,529 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Park Corporation Oh reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 18,300 were reported by Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc. American Group Inc has 2.06 million shares. 23,028 are held by Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 152,271 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 88,432 shares to 121,675 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,105 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Democratic debate draws surprise 15.3M TV viewers – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NBCUniversal Just Made a $500 Million Bet on Its Future Streaming Service – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World’s Top Rival Fires Back With a New Hotel – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. also sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.