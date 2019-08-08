Holder Buckhead Capital Management Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stock Value Rose, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 107,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 103,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 3.76 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $176.2. About 28,925 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 122,046 shares to 34.44 million shares, valued at $823.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd invested in 307 shares. Invesco invested in 19,459 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 1.50M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 7,549 were reported by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pnc Group Inc holds 1,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Financial Bank In holds 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 2,639 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 1,413 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Co has 26,102 shares. Vanguard Group owns 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 983,701 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 175,322 shares. 455,447 were reported by Akre Ltd. Regions Fin holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 1,783 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 31 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 11 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares to 64,871 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,370 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).