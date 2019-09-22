Holder Btr Capital Management Upped Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Position; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Upped Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Declined

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 56,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 220,429 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, up from 163,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 4.50M shares traded or 24.98% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 41.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 71,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 241,880 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.82 million, up from 170,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Michigan deal exceeds analyst estimates, RBC says – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These High Forward Dividend Yield Companies Will Outperform – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

