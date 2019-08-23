Holder Btim Increased Netgear (NTGR) Holding; Kempner Capital Management Boosted Holding in Mckesson (MCK)

Btim Corp increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 516,240 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10M, up from 503,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 55,563 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $146.29. About 1.29M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj Russell 2000 Tr Etf (IWM) by 107,778 shares to 26,472 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,129 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank reported 31,233 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) or 931 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 16,982 shares. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 49,062 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 48,602 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 16,626 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 14,421 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Petrus Lta has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 235,450 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) or 2,529 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Federated Pa holds 0.02% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) or 220,022 shares.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

