Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Upped United Parcel Svc (UPS) Holding; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined, Holder Cim Increased Stake

Cim Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 110.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 9,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 18,366 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, up from 8,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 1.75M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc (UPS) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 167,326 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, up from 161,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $115.15. About 1.47 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.08 million shares. Brown Ltd Co owns 70,376 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 67,920 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 17,338 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Hendershot Invs has 2.28% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 213,338 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 1,650 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 22,778 shares. Auxier Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,600 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Confluence Inv Mngmt Lc reported 3.59M shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 62,651 shares. Guggenheim Llc invested in 0.05% or 188,670 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,529 shares to 2,307 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,029 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

