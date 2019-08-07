Holder Brown Capital Management Has Upped Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Position; Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted Its Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding by $1.62 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 197,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 10.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72M, up from 10.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 1.27M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides First Quarter 2018 Investor Update; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 1.09M shares traded or 174.77% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Partners Llc has 0.25% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 25,762 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 255,500 shares. Addison Capital accumulated 0.17% or 13,823 shares. Moreover, Amer Financial Gp Inc has 1.39% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 984,194 shares. Sit Invest Associate accumulated 0.03% or 60,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 48,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 6.35M shares in its portfolio. 122,192 are owned by Schnieders Cap Mngmt. Cibc World Mkts reported 10,800 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 144,965 shares. Bb&T Lc has 208,291 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 2.91 million shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 23,894 shares stake. Zwj Inv Counsel invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C had bought 20,000 shares worth $305,234 on Friday, June 28.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “15 Stocks With Massive Dividend Yields of 10% or Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 21, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Distribution Coverage: How And Why It’s Changed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid These 2 Underperforming MLP CEFs – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2016. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The 8% Income Portfolio: 2017 Year-End Review – Seeking Alpha” published on January 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. Dropped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2015.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 35,070 shares to 12,743 shares, valued at $153,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 70,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,051 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Risk Mngd Div Eq (ETJ).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 72,242 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $357.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,809 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).