Holder Brookstone Capital Management Increased Duke Energy New (DUK) Position; Bouchey Financial Group LTD Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,895 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 21,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 2.33 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 39,315 shares to 408,059 shares, valued at $22.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,437 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31M and $400.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 49,205 shares to 469,158 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85 billion for 23.79 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.