Holder Broadview Advisors Has Boosted Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lifted by $2.55 Million Its Stake

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.14 lastly. It is up 32.76% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 20.08M shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 49,922 shares. Element Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ameriprise Inc holds 4.44M shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Mcf Ltd Liability invested in 0.23% or 101,192 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd invested in 1.32% or 300,000 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd accumulated 45,000 shares. Oakworth stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oaktree Capital Lp has 2.22M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.05 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 5,075 shares. 7.47M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Hillsdale Management Incorporated reported 0.25% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 23,829 shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 69,650 shares to 40,450 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,400 shares, and cut its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 1.62% or 88,500 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 55,382 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Corvex Limited Partnership reported 3.28% stake. Cim Mangement has 4,233 shares. Moreover, Sit Invest Inc has 0.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ancora Advsrs Lc accumulated 135,797 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Atlas Browninc holds 1.36% or 17,294 shares in its portfolio. Md Sass Invsts Services stated it has 14,800 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Pictet National Bank & Trust Trust has 44,205 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lederer And Associates Counsel Ca accumulated 22,375 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,894 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 345,183 shares. Ssi Investment Mngmt reported 3,850 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 7,815 shares to 363,010 shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,109 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).