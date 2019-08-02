Holder Bristol John W & Company Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake; Noesis Capital Mangement Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 821 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 12,839 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51B, up from 12,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 95,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 416,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.07 million, up from 320,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,291 shares to 481,446 shares, valued at $59.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,384 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga" on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq" published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing? – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq" published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com's news article titled: "Why Analysts Are Chasing Apple Back Over $1 Trillion – 24/7 Wall St." with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,987 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust Communication reported 107,996 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 7.53M shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,100 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 3.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 1.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gladius Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 70,053 shares. 74,474 are held by Altfest L J & Co Inc. Argentiere Ag holds 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 18,298 shares. Opus Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,858 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny stated it has 21,420 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Guardian Inv Management owns 5.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,647 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt owns 29,356 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel invested in 0.48% or 3,409 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker holds 0.62% or 137,878 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com holds 113,333 shares. Hendershot Invests invested in 1.71% or 42,396 shares. Moreover, Inr Advisory Ltd has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penobscot Invest Management has 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scharf Lc reported 1.51 million shares or 6.88% of all its holdings. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 11.15 million shares. First National Bank Of Newtown holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 69,087 shares. Financial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia), Singapore-based fund reported 19,432 shares. Omers Administration owns 1.48 million shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Lc reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd invested in 4.09% or 59,147 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).