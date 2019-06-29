Holder Bright Rock Capital Management Upped Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Stake; Kimball Intl (KBAL) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Increased Position by $3.58 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 4.12 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (KBAL) by 1351.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 255,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,906 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 18,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 237,466 shares traded or 116.21% up from the average. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 1.31% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL); 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL – BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 39,200 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 6,957 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Company owns 36,109 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt invested in 11,220 shares. Waddell Reed Financial reported 1.45M shares. Us National Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 122,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 89,716 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 320,342 shares. Discovery Mgmt Limited Co Ct has 3.32% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Blume Mgmt Inc reported 500 shares. Prudential Finance reported 543,950 shares. 286,980 are owned by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 806,198 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 685,652 shares.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Gap, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Parsley Energy: Outlook Is Still Looking Good – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,468 shares to 415,001 shares, valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,623 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

