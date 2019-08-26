Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Stake; As Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Share Price Declined, Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Increased Stake

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 565,462 shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 186,175 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 165,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 234,111 shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 06/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein ups sticks for the country; 09/05/2018 – DowDuPont Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Move to Nashville to Begin Later This Year; 01/05/2018 – Hortonworks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – $AB.PA EMA CHMP negative opinion for masitinib in #ALS; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

