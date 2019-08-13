Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Upped Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stake; Sessa Capital Im LP Increased Holding in Entercom Communications (ETM) by $1.20 Million

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 239,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.56M, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.16M market cap company. The stock increased 10.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 377,374 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM)

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 689,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 4.29M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.96 million, up from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 3.42 million shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Admits the Findings Contained in the Statement of Facts; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B; 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minerva Advsr Ltd Company holds 1.64% or 556,402 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc invested in 34,405 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 69,245 shares. Moors Cabot owns 0.14% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 390,710 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. Citadel Limited Com has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1.80 million shares. 14,000 are owned by Jbf. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,768 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 24,500 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Co owns 20,403 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 43,750 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 146,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 270,722 were reported by Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Co. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 14,395 shares.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MTCH, NEWR, SEDG and WW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Entercom Communications (ETM) Lowers Quarterly Dividend 77.8% to $0.02, 2.3% Yield; Reallocates Capital to Share Buybacks & Accelerated Deleveraging – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom -15% on slashed dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $63.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cars Com Inc (Call) by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS: The Upside’s Just Not There, Even At 0.9x P/TNAV – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “UBS downgrades GE after 42% runup this year: ‘Taking a breather’ – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Which European Bank Has The More Profitable Business Model: HSBC or UBS? – Forbes” with publication date: July 30, 2019.