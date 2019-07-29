Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Triple Frond Partners Raised Its Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) as Stock Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32M, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $491.1. About 201,149 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $30.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1913.03. About 3.83M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.