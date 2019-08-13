Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Increased Colgate Palmolive (CL) Stake; Sadoff Investment Management Stake in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 72,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 445,260 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.52 million, up from 372,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.33. About 551,161 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 29,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.06M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 475,581 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 5,476 shares to 54,246 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,085 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dowling Yahnke Ltd invested in 0.37% or 55,980 shares. Welch Gp has 2.83% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 375,288 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs invested in 15,332 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1.98 million were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Homrich & Berg holds 0.06% or 17,346 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp invested in 1.53% or 1.67 million shares. Hengehold Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,331 shares. 18,213 were reported by Marble Harbor Counsel Lc. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 9.39M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.28% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 11,063 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 511,653 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Maryland Cap Management holds 0.04% or 4,784 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Petrus Lta has invested 1.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares to 605,133 shares, valued at $76.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,710 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability reported 217 shares. Geode Capital Lc reported 4.33M shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership stated it has 1,953 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Co holds 76,600 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Globeflex LP accumulated 67,181 shares or 0.19% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management has 18,430 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0% or 1,525 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Jane Street Group Limited Company invested in 0% or 15,705 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Zacks Invest Management reported 258,196 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 21,500 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 37,733 shares stake.