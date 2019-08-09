Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Upped Corning (GLW) Position; Public Storage (PSA) Holder Virtu Financial Boosted Position by $3.31 Million as Stock Value Rose

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 419.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 15,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 3,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $256. About 687,897 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Corning (GLW) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 41,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.34M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 5.16 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 0.39% or 72,645 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund invested 0.11% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Security National Tru Communications has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bartlett & Commerce Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 9,628 shares. 488,314 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks reported 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). D E Shaw Company Inc holds 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 367,874 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.18% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bragg Advisors invested in 1.12% or 260,917 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.25M shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 10,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation reported 41,616 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 1.03M shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc owns 6,887 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,479 shares to 34,524 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 31,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,850 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

