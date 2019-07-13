Holder Botty Investors Raised Altria Group (MO) Holding; Capital International Has Lifted Position in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) as Market Value Rose

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 189.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 1,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 5,256 shares. Oarsman Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Smith Salley And Associate holds 0.16% or 17,629 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation has 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 522,347 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 849,471 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Lipe & Dalton holds 0.05% or 1,275 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,271 shares. Monroe Comml Bank Tru Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 20,736 shares. New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers has invested 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Park Circle holds 2.44% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. 1,061 are owned by Shine Investment Advisory Serv. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,850 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett And Co owns 26,625 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,300 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,116 shares, and cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc Adr.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Meyers Charles J sold $2.15 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 5,648 shares. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833. STROHMEYER KARL sold $1.47 million worth of stock or 3,867 shares. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Campbell Michael Earl sold $366,798.