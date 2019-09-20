Holder Boston Partners Has Lifted Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stake; As Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) Shares Rose, Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.02 Million

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 17,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% . The hedge fund held 104,152 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, up from 86,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About 22,789 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 25/04/2018 – CTO: PRELIM PROXY VOTE SHOWS ALL 7 DIRECTORS REELECTED; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Completes Sale of Remaining Four Self-Developed Properties for $11.43MM; 13/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 17/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka 1Q EPS $1.96; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of Delivering Shareholder Value; 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 25/04/2018 – Preliminary Results Indicate Shareholders Elect All Seven Consolidated Tomoka Directors; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the; 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 16/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CTO HLDRS VOTE FOR DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Boston Partners increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 19,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 17.27M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432.14 million, up from 17.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 5.99M shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 2.48 million shares to 10.11 million shares, valued at $540.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 17,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,943 shares, and cut its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 61,725 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Westpac Bk stated it has 98,094 shares. D E Shaw And holds 4.71M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 44,079 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Us National Bank De holds 0% or 25,086 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 24.14 million shares. Com Of Vermont accumulated 91 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 8,903 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 13,944 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 48 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. On Wednesday, August 21 the insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692. The insider Freeland Clint bought $100,300. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was made by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. MONAHAN WILLIAM T bought $49,902 worth of stock.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 11,810 shares to 47,439 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 4,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,497 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG).

