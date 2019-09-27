Holder Boston Common Asset Management Has Raised Mohawk Inds Com (MHK) Stake; As Central Secs Com (CET) Shares Rose, Bulldog Investors Lifted Holding by $451,140

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (MHK) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 9,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 58,579 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64 million, up from 49,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 369,438 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 15,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 359,919 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 344,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 12,133 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. The insider BALCAEN FILIP bought 12,500 shares worth $1.37M.

