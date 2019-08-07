Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Increased Mastercard (MA) Holding; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Westwood Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 3,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 10,021 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 6,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $260.98. About 362,111 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 41,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.51M, down from 43,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $24.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.1. About 596,511 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.30 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares to 169,650 shares, valued at $30.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,525 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

