Holder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Boosted Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake; Moors & Cabot Increases Position in Ipg Photonics (IPGP)

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 46.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,340 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 11,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.19. About 325,360 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer for some of Fox’s assets – including $2.5 billion in break-up fees if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,002 shares to 44,918 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,245 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.