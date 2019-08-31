Holder Bokf Increased Red Hat (RHT) Holding; As American Elec Pwr Com (AEP) Share Price Rose, Holder Whittier Trust Co Cut Stake by $2.68 Million

Bokf increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 2,464 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 7,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (AEP) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 32,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 89,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 121,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 1.77 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 262 shares. Natixis stated it has 168,643 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 2,495 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Commerce Bancorp, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,258 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Argentiere Capital Ag has 2.38% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 148,900 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 1,759 shares. Champlain Lc accumulated 0.64% or 403,955 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 27,800 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Manchester Cap Management holds 374 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 41,811 are owned by Bamco Inc New York. Twin Securities holds 24.75% or 255,167 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 7,414 shares to 16,174 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 26,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,492 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Group Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 8,550 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp stated it has 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 1,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Legacy Private Company reported 0.03% stake. Park Avenue Secs has 13,281 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.13% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bollard Grp Lc invested in 389,727 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Old National Bank In holds 6,479 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 22,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Palladium Partners Lc owns 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 8,560 shares. D E Shaw reported 450,491 shares. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora holds 50,076 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 408,935 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Non (ACWX) by 21,663 shares to 219,098 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total Bnd Mrkt (BND) by 9,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.