Holder Blume Capital Management Boosted Citigroup (C) Stake; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Holding

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 25,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.59M, down from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 5.38M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 4.49 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 7.68M shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ima Wealth invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca owns 134,826 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Fragasso Grp reported 63,976 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 241,117 shares. City Company accumulated 91,605 shares. Navellier Associate Incorporated has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amg National Tru Commercial Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,970 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 68,373 shares. Loeb Prtn, New York-based fund reported 1,100 shares. 333,320 were reported by Braun Stacey Inc. Valmark Advisers owns 7,051 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Llc has 39,223 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated Com (NYSE:DAN) by 20,315 shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $47.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 27,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 608,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pearson adds Shutterfly vets to C-suite – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).