Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Upped Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding; Covey Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 638.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 8,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 1,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 540,861 shares traded or 66.54% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 13,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK AG SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE NOTIFICATION IF USERS’ PERSONAL INFO IS MISUSED; 22/05/2018 – EUROPEAN FIRMS SAY HAVE HIRED MORE PEOPLE BY USING FACEBOOK TOOLS-ZUCKERBERG; 30/05/2018 – Exclusive: BuzzFeed News Plans Interview Program for Facebook Watch; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is dealing with problems in Asia, says Zuckerberg; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 15/05/2018 – Facebook says posts with graphic violence rose in early 2018; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 11.98 million shares to 4.63M shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 2,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp owns 1.41M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 14,008 shares. The Texas-based Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer Trust Investment Lc invested in 14,588 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability reported 19,703 shares stake. Lourd Lc has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The North Carolina-based Novare Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 5,088 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 1,287 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 36,706 shares. Bangor Retail Bank accumulated 7,612 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 195,500 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 40,356 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 1,388 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 106,204 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio.

