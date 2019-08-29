Holder Blue Fin Capital Boosted Netflix Com (NFLX) Position; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Raised Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $5.78 Million as Share Value Rose

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $7.09 during the last trading session, reaching $298.86. About 3.06 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 104.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $265.78. About 797,645 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 69,400 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc (Prn) by 15,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,027 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

