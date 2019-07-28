Holder Blue Chip Partners Upped Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Brighton Jones Has Decreased Its Position by $4.47 Million

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93M, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion: Slicing and Dicing the Assortment

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 42,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 148,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 106,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6.37M shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Cap Mgmt Ca reported 669,245 shares stake. Hilton Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Garde accumulated 0.04% or 4,259 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Shine Invest Advisory Services, Colorado-based fund reported 134 shares. Bp Pcl has 0.28% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 152,000 shares. Schulhoff And Co has invested 3.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Central State Bank & Comm holds 9,674 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 1,574 shares. 1.21 million are owned by Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. The Minnesota-based Somerset Gp has invested 11.29% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Alethea Mngmt Llc holds 18,774 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Lpl Llc owns 398,098 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Management holds 395,893 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 52,532 were reported by City Hldg Commerce.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whale Rock Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Rech holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 574 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 338,847 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Winslow Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6,000 were accumulated by Firsthand Mngmt. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP invested 0.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Sol Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clark Management Gru Inc has 800 shares. holds 2.98% or 1,074 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 329,835 shares. National Bank & Trust invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Town And Country National Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 189 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin holds 606,660 shares. Moreover, Cadence Savings Bank Na has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Campbell Newman Asset holds 4,765 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,737 shares to 8,662 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 2,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).