Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Increased General American Investors (GAM) Position; Fagan Associates Has Lifted Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.32 Million as Share Value Rose

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 374.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 1,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $230.68. About 3.57M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 29,124 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.14% or 2,229 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests stated it has 49,699 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 227,160 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 1.04 million are owned by Ci Invests Incorporated. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Burney Communications holds 1.81% or 118,041 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 3 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Svcs Corp has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,087 shares. Sageworth Tru Communication has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gluskin Sheff Associates reported 1.81% stake. Natixis holds 0.61% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 394,536 shares. Mcrae Capital invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bahl Gaynor holds 0.45% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 200,408 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co accumulated 1.38% or 39,902 shares.