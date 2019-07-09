Holder Bloombergsen Increased Aon Plc (AON) Holding; As Seaboard (SEB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Decreased Position

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51M, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $196.47. About 634,369 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $14.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4148.95. About 177 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) by 325,546 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ofs Credit Company Inc by 18,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MUI).

