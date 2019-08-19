Holder Bloom Tree Partners Has Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Stake; As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Chieftain Capital Management Has Cut by $59.84 Million Its Stake

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 4.43M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 2.85 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 11,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 2.87M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,739 shares to 135,460 shares, valued at $33.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 133,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,892 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

