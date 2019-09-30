Holder Blb&B Advisors Raised American Tower New (AMT) Holding; Heritage Wealth Advisors Cut Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $9.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 46 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 161 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98 million, down from 207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $220.47. About 88,518 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 1,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 16,208 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, up from 14,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $221.24. About 388,880 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $871.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,099 shares to 246,145 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 7,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,922 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 3,693 shares. Patten And Patten Tn has 1,873 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability owns 7,294 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.85 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Cap Ca owns 63,802 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 31,430 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Adelante Capital Management Lc reported 210,345 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 1.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 4.58% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Suntrust Banks reported 0.05% stake. California-based Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0.86% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 9,368 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt owns 200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 27,764 shares. Century Companies holds 0% or 14,508 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt invested in 1,240 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Raymond James Tru Na has 2,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tompkins reported 331 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 75,205 shares. 238 are owned by Whittier Trust. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc stated it has 6,600 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.04% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il stated it has 1,970 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn reported 1,488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 75 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fjarde Ap reported 0.07% stake.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 55.12 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree International Small Cap Div (DLS) by 739 shares to 855 shares, valued at $55.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 43 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).