Holder Blackstone Group LP Has Raised Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position; Intel Corp. (INTC) Stake Held by Arbor Investment Advisors Llc

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 131,095 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 4.79M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,556 shares. Security Trust invested in 0.08% or 7,300 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 281,334 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Smithfield Tru Company stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Llc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cetera Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,500 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru has 1,387 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Ok accumulated 0.25% or 66,351 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 235,100 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 10,700 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 13,570 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited holds 76,107 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc owns 1,175 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50 million shares to 27.26 million shares, valued at $169.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,217 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.