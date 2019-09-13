Holder Blackrock Has Boosted Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) Stake; Invesco LTD Has Cut Its Position in Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) by $1.82 Million

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 31,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.05M, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 16,702 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500.

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 67,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 712,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54M, down from 779,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 479,862 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 213,028 shares to 16.76 million shares, valued at $483.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinor Asa by 88,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,715 shares, and cut its stake in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS).

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $86.70 million for 16.40 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.16M shares to 17.96 million shares, valued at $154.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 44,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).