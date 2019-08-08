Holder Bislett Management Increased Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Upped Its Position

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 927,137 shares traded or 54.43% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 35,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 101,579 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30M, up from 66,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 4,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.