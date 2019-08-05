Holder Bislett Management Has Upped Gtt Communications (GTT) Position; Polen Capital Management Has Boosted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position by $48.10 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 117,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658.04 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $298.98. About 305,341 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 270,007 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan has 550 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 18,856 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,189 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 1,683 were reported by Srb. Invesco Limited invested in 1.30 million shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability reported 532 shares stake. Grandfield And Dodd Lc holds 8,978 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.12% or 107,389 shares. Clean Yield Group, a Vermont-based fund reported 5 shares. 6,812 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Everence Cap Inc holds 1,561 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1.10M were reported by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.