Holder Bislett Management Has Boosted Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Holds Holding in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR)

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 16,337 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has risen 3.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 471,118 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Brookfield Infrastructure To Buy Genesee & Wyoming – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “GTT Announces Earnings Call for Second Quarter 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise accumulated 21,389 shares. Capital Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 27,224 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 11,322 shares. Karpus Mngmt stated it has 22,914 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru Inc holds 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) or 7,910 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 37,993 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 27,102 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated reported 0.2% stake.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) by 41,727 shares to 99,580 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiduciary/Claymore Mlp Opportunity Fund (FMO) by 32,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,767 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR).

More recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Form DEF 14A Nuveen Quality Municipal For: Aug 07 – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 declares $0.0435 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.