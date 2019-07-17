Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Increased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Boosted Stake in Childrens Pl (PLCE) by $1.16 Million

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 340,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 6.44M shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 11,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 81,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 282,113 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 21.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 13/03/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – NOW EXPECT TO ACHIEVE A 12% OPERATING MARGIN MILESTONE BY END OF 2020 WITH EPS OF $12.00; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Increases Authorized Stk Repurchases by $250M; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Sales $1.92B-$1.935B; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.92 BLN TO $1.935 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q EPS $1.78

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Abercrombie to Boost Customer Experience With Klarna Deal – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tapestry’s (TPR) Fundamentals, Valuation Make it a Solid Pick – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Best Retail Stocks to Buy for 2nd Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Up 32% Year to Date, Outpaces Industry – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham And Comm Inv Advsrs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 76,722 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 24,981 shares. Legal General Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 42,273 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Us Retail Bank De invested in 394 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,340 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 1,258 shares. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.47% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 48,656 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.03% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 106,350 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 2,170 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 43,210 shares to 224,365 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 60,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,914 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W., worth $1.40M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 4,029 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct holds 7,252 shares. Arga Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.3% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 19,022 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 0.12% or 859,204 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Burney invested in 0.02% or 5,723 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 5,873 shares. First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,820 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 33,821 shares. Iowa Retail Bank reported 4,860 shares stake. Capital Invsts reported 5.57 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,246 shares. Old Point Trust And Financial Service N A holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,691 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,692 shares to 496,139 shares, valued at $58.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,127 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).