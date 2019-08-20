Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Boosted Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) Position; Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position as Stock Declined

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) by 57.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 57,906 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 158,072 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 100,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Franklin Unvl Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 31,861 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59M, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $163.46. About 454,630 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 34.00% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 0.01% or 18,900 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc holds 15,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 21,631 shares. Cambridge Research has invested 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Stifel Financial reported 123,495 shares. Saba Capital Mgmt LP owns 10,058 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,252 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 30,499 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 32,074 shares. Shaker Fincl Svcs Limited Co holds 0.16% or 45,577 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 95,396 shares or 0% of the stock. Round Table Services Ltd Company holds 14,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 24,760 shares. Advsrs Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 5,627 shares to 1,316 shares, valued at $94,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 26,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,750 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

