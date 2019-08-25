Holder Bellecapital International LTD Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Value Declined While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Trimmed Its Stake by $535,350

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 272.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 5,261 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 9,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.87 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND PACT FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES RESEARCH; 23/04/2018 – FDA panel votes against approving higher dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS LICENSE PACT WITH ELI LILLY; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees FY Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results From CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,527 were accumulated by Farmers Commercial Bank. 1.90 million are owned by Natl Pension. 14,200 are owned by Spirit Of America Management New York. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.41% stake. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 2,420 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Menlo Advsrs Lc stated it has 3.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Company invested in 0.33% or 4,121 shares. M&R Management reported 93,998 shares. 4,644 are held by Oarsman Inc. 13,677 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Investment Svcs reported 2,130 shares stake. Apriem Advsr owns 4,462 shares. 8,864 were reported by Ionic Cap Limited Liability. Stevens Management LP holds 52,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (FXI) by 11,310 shares to 57,938 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 15,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,560 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $79.18 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wagner Bowman Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 14,570 shares. Pentwater Management Lp accumulated 500,000 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt accumulated 17,357 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,500 shares. Systematic Management LP reported 11,065 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited has 221,883 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 4,075 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 1.26% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Amer Bank & Trust stated it has 690 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sarasin & Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 26,213 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs, Ohio-based fund reported 14,294 shares. Vantage Prtnrs Llc has invested 1.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Smithfield Trust has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,789 shares to 600,626 shares, valued at $32.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).