Holder Beck Mack & Oliver Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Marshfield Associates Holds Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 18,827 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $80.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 451,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,943 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Et Al reported 0.09% stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,944 shares. Cantillon Capital Llc, New York-based fund reported 6.34M shares. Nordea Invest Management accumulated 2.98 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% or 774 shares. Victory Management stated it has 231,476 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 8,880 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Court Place Advsr Lc owns 24,290 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 9,580 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 8,525 shares. Wendell David Assoc accumulated 0.25% or 51,500 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Riverpark Limited Co accumulated 2.37% or 169,772 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,050 shares to 38,227 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,097 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll invested in 0.26% or 1,565 shares. 35,153 were accumulated by Temasek Holdings (Private). Spirit Of America Management New York reported 121 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 2.96% or 122,006 shares. Fca Tx reported 0.23% stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP reported 48,799 shares. New York-based M&T Bank Corporation has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,214 are held by Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. 3,708 are held by Boothbay Fund Management. Mairs Pwr reported 601 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cognios Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,578 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Alley Communication Ltd Liability Co owns 4,541 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Wafra invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bangor Comml Bank accumulated 981 shares or 0.33% of the stock.